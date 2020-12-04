

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's factory orders data for October. Economists forecast orders to grow 1.5 percent on month, faster than the 0.5 percent increase in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro strengthened against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 126.25 against the yen, 1.0823 against the franc, 1.2153 against the greenback and 0.9029 against the pound at 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de