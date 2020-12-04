

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE plc (SSE.L), on Friday, said it agreed to sell a 10% stake in the first two phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm to Eni for an equity consideration of £202.5 million, subject to adjustments for interest on closing. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory and lender approvals, is expected to complete in early 2021.



The company has planned to use the proceeds to enable delivery of its low carbon growth plans. Divesting this stake in Dogger Bank Wind Farm is in line with SSE's stated intention to partner to capitalise on its significant growth opportunities related to net zero.



Eni has also agreed to buy a 10% stake in Dogger Bank A & B from project partner Equinor. Upon completion, the new overall shareholding in Dogger Bank A (1,200MW) and Dogger Bank B (1,200MW) would be - SSE (40%), Equinor (40%) and Eni (20%).



