

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) reported profit before tax of 230.8 million pounds for the six months ended 31 October 2020 compared to 276.7 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 146.2 pence compared to 170.4 pence.



First half revenue declined to 895.9 million pounds from 930.9 million pounds, last year.



Rob Perrins, Chief Executive, said: 'Berkeley's performance over the last six months is characterised by four features. First, the resolve and expertise of our people and supply chain who have adapted their working practices to ensure they could continue serving our customers and meeting our commitments to all stakeholders safely and securely within the unprecedented constraints placed upon us all by Covid-19.'



