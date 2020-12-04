

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Land Securities Group Plc (LAND.L) has exchanged contracts to sell 1 & 2 New Ludgate to Sun Venture for a cash consideration of 552 million pounds. The Group said the proceeds will initially be used to pay down debt before being reinvested into growth opportunities over time.



1 New Ludgate comprises 183,305 sq ft of office and retail accommodation and is multi-let to several occupiers. 2 New Ludgate comprises 206,310 sq ft of office and retail accommodation, with the offices let entirely to Mizuho Bank.



