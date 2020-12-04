

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride Plc (MCB.L) said the Board's current outlook for the year ending 30 June 2021 is that profit before tax is expected to be at least 10% ahead of the current market consensus of 25.2 million pounds.



The Board now expects first half sales growth of approximately 2%. The Group said this improved revenue performance combined with continued factory efficiencies, limited operational impact from COVID-19, lower than expected operating costs and input costs for certain raw material and packaging items, will see a material year-on-year improvement in first half earnings.



