

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates plc (GPOR.L) said Friday that it has let 17,700 sq ft of office space at The Hickman development on Whitechapel Road, E1 to integrated marketing and communications agency Four Communications Group Limited.



The company noted that Four Communications will occupy the offices on the fifth, sixth and seventh floors at The Hickman, 2/4 Whitechapel Road, E1 on ten year leases, paying an annual rent of 1.1 million pounds. The lease has a tenant break option in the seventh year.



The transaction leaves a further 57,600 sq ft of which negotiations are ongoing on 20,600 sq ft.



The company noted that Four Communications is currently an existing GPE occupier at New City Court, SE1 which they will vacate once the leases complete at The Hickman, thereby enabling the redevelopment of New City Court to create a best in class office development of about 370,000 sq ft.



The Hickman is a seven storey building that has undergone an extensive refurbishment to provide 75,300 sq ft of repositioned office space. There are terraces on four floors in addition to a communal, landscaped courtyard on the ground floor.



