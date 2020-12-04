The monoclonal antibodies market is poised to grow by USD 54.55 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
The report on the monoclonal antibodies market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advent of low-priced biosimilar monoclonal antibodies.
The monoclonal antibodies market analysis includes the application, type, and geography landscape. This study identifies the strong R&D pipeline as one of the prime reasons driving the monoclonal antibodies market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The monoclonal antibodies market covers the following areas:
Monoclonal Antibodies Market Sizing
Monoclonal Antibodies Market Forecast
Monoclonal Antibodies Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Johnson Johnson
- Merck Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Oncology Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Autoimmune disorders Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Infectious diseases Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other applications Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Segmentation by type of monoclonal antibodies
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive Scenario
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
