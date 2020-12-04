DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 04-Dec-2020 / 08:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 2 December 2020 the Company was informed that the following transaction was conducted by the person discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") detailed below in respect of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Shares). Alan Williams, Chief Financial Officer and PDMR exercised the following option over Shares following the maturity of the Companies 2017 3-year Sharesave Scheme. He retained all the shares in certificated form. Name Status No. of Exercise Sale Beneficial % of shares Price Price Interest ISC exerci sed (after transaction) Alan PDMR 1,518 GBP11.85 n/a 208,308 <0.1% Williams The Notification of Dealing Form for the above-mentioned transaction can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. For Further information please contact: Richard Hawker Assistant Company Secretary +44 (0)7920 267453 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Alan Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options under the Travis Perkins plc 2017 Sharesave Scheme (SAYE) and retention of shares c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP11.85 1,518 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total GBP11.85 1,518 GBP17,988.3 0 e) Date of the transaction 2 December 2020 f) Place of the transaction XLON ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 0 EQS News ID: 1152821 End of Announcement EQS News Service

