Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Morgan Stanley Europe SE. Morgan Stanley Europe SE will change Clearing Member Identity in the Swedish CSD system (Euroclear Sweden). The new identity MSN BIC MSFFDEFXXXX will be valid from trade date December 9, 2020. December 11, 2020 will be the first settlement date for MSN in the VPC system. Please note that Morgan Stanley Europe SE trading id MSE BIC MSSEDEFBXXX remains unchanged, i.e. will continue to settle via existing CID MSE. Member: Morgan Stanley Europe SE INET member ID: MSN Clearing and Settlement ID: MSN Valid from date in Swedish CSD system: December 9, 2020 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195. Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=811964