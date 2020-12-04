Nasdaq Copenhagen has, at the request of the member and as a result of the member's and the Exchange's Brexit planning, decided to suspend cash equity memberships of Jefferies International Limited. The cash Equity memberships will be suspended as of the 7th of December. Member name INET ID Last day of trading Date of suspension Jefferies International JEF 4th of December 7th of December Limited For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Julian Butterworth or Nikolaj Kosakewitsch telephone +46 8 405 6000 Nasdaq Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=811956