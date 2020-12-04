

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales grew in October after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



The retail sales value rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent month-on-month in October, after a 0.7 percent fall in September. In August, retail sales grew 8.2 percent.



Sales of foods gained 0.8 percent monthly in October and non-food sales rose 0.3 percent.



On an annual basis, retail sales rose 2.9 percent in October, after a 1.4 percent increase in the previous month.



Online sales grew 54.6 percent yearly in October.



The retail sales volume increased 0.2 percent monthly in October and rose by 2.5 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de