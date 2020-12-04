Anzeige
04.12.2020
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Total Voting Rights: Correction

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Total Voting Rights: Correction

PR Newswire

London, December 4

Ashtead Group PLC

Total Voting Rights - Correction

4thDecember 2020

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Total Voting Rights and Capital - Correction

In compliance with the Transparency Directive's transitional provision 6, Ashtead Group plc notifies the market of the following:

1. Ashtead Group plc's capital consists of 449,309,833 ordinary shares with voting rights.

2. The above figure of 449,309,833 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Ashtead Group plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement replaces the announcement issued on 1st December which was incorrect.

Contact:

Eric Watkins, General Counsel

020 7726 9700

© 2020 PR Newswire
