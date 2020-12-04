nDivision Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences on December 8th and December 14th

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2020 / nDivision Inc. (OTCQB:NDVN), the leader in automating IT operations for SMB to Fortune 500 companies, announced today Company management will present to the investment community at the following upcoming virtual events:

13th Annual LD Micro Main Event

Monday, December 14th, 2020 at 3:40 pm ET

To register for the free live broadcast of the virtual event, visit:

https://ve.mysequire.com/

Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. ET

To register for the free live broadcast of the virtual event, visit:

https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/

About nDivision Inc.

nDivision Inc. is the leader in automating IT operations for companies ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500. nDivision leverages its proprietary intelligent automation technologies to replace expensive human resources. Automation resolves IT issues faster and more accurately than human engineers, driving previously unattainable service levels. The Company manages public clouds, private clouds and networks across 32 countries, 24-hours a day, 365 days per year. Customers typically realize 70% to 80% automation resulting in a 40% to 60% reduction in the cost of IT operations. nDivision maintains a customer retention rate in excess of 95%. More information about nDivision, Inc. can be found at www.ndivision.com and its innovative self-service pricing portal at www.ndportal.com.

Company Contact:

Brad Wiggins

214-272-2148

bwiggins@ndivision.com

Investor Contact:

Bob Prag, President

The Del Mar Consulting Group, Inc.

858-794-9500

bprag@delmarconsulting.com

