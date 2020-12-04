DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: (CORRECTION) Invitation to register: MMK online. Fireside chat with the leadership team.

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: (CORRECTION) Invitation to register: MMK online. Fireside chat with the leadership team. 04-Dec-2020 / 13:09 CET/CEST

PJSC MMK ("MMK", or "the Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to invite the investment community to join «MMK online. Fireside chat with the leadership team» on the 8 December 2020.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Victor Rashnikov and CEO Pavel Shilyaev will discuss the main steel market trends in Russia and the world, key risks and drivers behind the growth in steel consumption, as well as MMK's strategic priorities and goals up to 2025.

The event will take place via online video conference on 8 December 2020 at 5:00 pm Moscow time (2:00 pm London time, 09:00 am New York time).

Please register to the event by following the link: https://mmkonline.ru/?lang=en

· Date: 8 December 2020
· Time: 17:00 Moscow time
        14:00 London time
        09:00 New York time

About MMK

Subscribe to our official MMK channel in Telegram, to be the first to know about key MMK news.

MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2019, MMK produced 12.5 mln tonnes of crude steel and 11.3 mln tonnes of commercial steel products. MMK is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margin. MMK Group had revenue in 2019 of USD 7,566 mln and EBITDA of USD 1,797 mln. MMK's debt load is the lowest for the industry. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.13 at the end of 2019. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's, S&P. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%.

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2020

4 December Wood & Co EMEA virtual conference
8 December MMK online. Fireside chat with the leadership team.

INVESTOR RELATIONS DEPARTMENT
Veronika Kryachko +7 915 380 6266 kryachko.vs@mmk.ru

ESG DEPARTMENT
Yaroslava Vrubel +7 982 282 9682 vrubel.ys@mmk.ru

COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT
Dmitry Kuchumov +7 985 219 2874 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru
Oleg Egorov +7 903 971 8837 egorov.oa@mmk.ru

