Greater Than: The Winner Of FIA Smart Driving Challenge 2020 Is Crowned

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Alexandre Stricher from France was named the winner of the FIA Smart Driving Challenge season 2020. FIA SDC is the worldwide challenge that rewards smart, safe and environmentally friendly skills at the wheel. During the 2020 season, the participants broke several records.

The second season of the FIA Smart Driving Challenge started in October this year and involved thousands of drivers from 26 countries, across five continents. The season has been free and open to all drivers and all types of cars (electric, hybrid or fuel), which may have contributed to the fantastic result. During the season, participants reduced their risk of being involved in an accident by 30% and at the same time they reduced their CO2 emissions by as much as 18%. Results achieved after only a few weeks of driving with the app connected to Greater Than's AI, Enerfy.

During the final, the top drivers performed with a hot spirit of competition, which made them cross borders, with the result of driving with 29,43 % decreased CO2 emission and 66% less risk than an average driver of being involved with an accident. In the end, Alexandre Stricher, the previous winner of the FIA Electric and New Energy Championship Consumption Cup in 2019, managed to beat the rest.

"I have been looking forward to this run this since I heard about the competition last year. This year it was my turn to win, which I succeeded in doing by focusing on smartness, and smooth driving rather than speed.", - said Alexandre Stricher, currently titled The World's Smartest Driver

"We see a strong evidence that the FIA SDC app engages and motivates motorists to drive much smarter and safer, which is another proof that our AI is a world standard to measuring safe and eco-friendly driving.", - said Liselott Johansson, CEO Greater Than The FIA Smart Driving Challenge is run in conjunction with Greater Than, providing the underlying AI technology Enerfy and the FIA Smart Driving Challenge app. Enerfy uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to evaluate driving patterns in real-time during the competition, making it possible to score the participants while they are driving.

About FIA Smart Driving Challenge

The FIA Smart Driving Challenge (SDC) is a worldwide competition that rewards smart, safe and eco-friendly driving. The challenge was created by the FIA to encourage and challenge everyday motorists to adopt smarter, cleaner and safer driving behaviour. Equipped with a smartphone app connected to the car via Bluetooth, regular motorists see their driving patterns assessed in real-time, and can compete to become the world's smartest driver by using their car. www.fiasmartdrivingchallenge.com

About the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA)

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motorsport and the federation of the world's leading mobility organisations.

Founded in 1904, with headquarters in Paris and Geneva, the FIA is a non-profit organisation. It brings together 240 Member Organisations from 144 countries on five continents. Its Member Clubs represent over 80 million road users and their families.

The FIA promotes safe, sustainable and accessible mobility for all road users around the world. Further details can be found at www.fia.com

