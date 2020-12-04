eMagin Corporation: eMagin Expanding New York Manufacturing Facility to Support Growth

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2020 / eMagin Corporation (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in Military and Commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced that the Company has signed a new ten year lease expanding their current footprint by 25% to approximately 63,000 square feet. Additionally, eMagin will have two five-year options to extend the lease as part of this agreement.

"We are encouraged by the recognition we have received for our technology and are excited to begin the upgrade of our equipment and facilities. As a result, we are securing more space in our Hopewell Junction facility in advance of the arrival of the new equipment under our $5.5 million IBAS grant and $33.6 million award from the Department of Defense for enhanced U.S. domestic capability for high resolution, high brightness OLED microdisplays. We will begin the buildout of the space in the first quarter of 2021, increasing our existing clean room by approximately 50% which will house a production tool for our high brightness Direct Patterning Technology process. As part of this effort and to support our improved manufacturing processes, we expect to hire additional production and engineering personnel beginning in 2021," said CEO Andrew Sculley.

Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro said, "We are grateful to have a leading tech company like eMagin in our County. Dutchess has a long and rich history of high-tech research and development, and manufacturing companies producing products that advance and protect the World. We look forward to working with eMagin to help train their new and existing workforce in Dutchess County."

The leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. We invent, engineer and manufacture display technologies of the future in the USA, including our Direct Patterning Technology (dPdTM) that will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, our microdisplays have been, and continue to be, used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. www.emagin.com

