The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 4
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 3 December 2020 was 1495.47p (ex income) 1496.57p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
04 December 2020
