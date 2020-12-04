Lombard Capital PLC - Notice of AGM

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

("Lombard" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

Lombard announces that notice has today been sent to shareholders of the Company convening an annual general meeting ("AGM") of the Company to be held at 11am on 30 December 2020 at 19 Goldington Road, Bedford, MK40 3JY for the following purposes:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

As ordinary resolutions

1. To receive and adopt the statement of accounts for the period ended 30 June 2020, together with the reports of the Directors and the auditors thereon.

2. To re-appoint Jeffreys Henry LLP, as auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.

3. That Barry Fromson, a Director retiring by rotation in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company, be and is hereby re-elected as a Director of the Company.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

As an Ordinary Resolution

4. That in accordance with Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised to allot shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in the Company ("Rights") up to an aggregate nominal amount of £20,000 provided that this authority shall, unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company, expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2020 or the date falling eighteen months after the passing of this Resolution save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or Rights to be granted and the Directors may allot shares or grant Rights in pursuance of such offer or agreement notwithstanding that the authority conferred by this Resolution has expired.

This authority is in substitution for all previous authorities conferred on the Directors in accordance with Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, but without prejudice to any allotment of shares or grant of Rights already made or offered or agreed to be made pursuant to such authorities.

As a Special Resolution

5. That, the Directors be and they are hereby empowered (in substitution for and to the exclusion of any other existing powers save to the extent that the same have been previously exercised) pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560 of the Companies Act 2006) of the Company for cash pursuant to the authority conferred on them by Resolution 4 and to allot relevant securities as if Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply to any such allotment, provided that the disapplication of the statutory pre-emption rights is limited to:

a. subject to the Resolution 5 being passed, up to an aggregate nominal amount of £10,000 in respect of Ordinary Shares which may be issued, in respect of which Rights may be granted to employees and officers of the company and its subsidiaries; and

b. up to an aggregate nominal amount of £20,000 in respect of Ordinary Shares which may be issued or in respect of which Rights may be granted otherwise than by way of rights issue in accordance with the statutory pre-emption rights.

This power shall (unless previously revoked or varied by the Company in General Meeting) expire eighteen months after the date of the passing of this Resolution or at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2021 whichever first occurs save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired.

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel: 07718 883813



AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels: 020 3772 0021