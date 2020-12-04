

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With the value of imports rising by more than the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened in the month of October.



The report said the trade deficit widened to $63.1 billion in October from a revised $62.1 billion in September. Economists had expected the deficit to widen to $64.8 billion from the $63.9 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The wider deficit came as the value of imports increased by $5.0 billion or 2.1 percent to $245.1 billion, while the value of exports climbed by $4.0 billion or 2.2 percent to $182.0 billion.



