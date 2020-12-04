R2 Recycling Warns Businesses of the Severe Risks of Insecure Data Destruction While Providing Steps to Ensure Privacy

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2020 / R2 Recycling, a premier computer and electronics recycler with locations nationwide that provides solutions for towns, businesses, schools, hospitals, and government entities, has a warning for business that are failing to use Department-of-Defense approved methods to wipe hard drives that are no longer needed or are not functioning properly: they could face severe fines, costly litigation, and lasting reputation damage.

"Many organizations fail to fully understand that data can be - and has been - recovered from the hard drives of computers that have been formatted, degaussed and wiped using inferior methods," commented a spokesperson from R2 Recycling, which is one of the nation's only computer recyclers that can legally and safely collect, disassemble and recycle computers. "Even worse, organizations that are victims of a cyber attack may not know about it for several years, at which time there will be no way to mitigate or minimize the damage, or the extreme cost that can easily run into the hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars."

Fortunately, R2 Recycling offers a safe and proven secure data destruction solution, which is driven by military-grade technology that is certified by the U.S. Department of Defense. And in the event that a hard drive fails to completely wipe, R2 Recycling physically destroys the device either on-site at the organization's location, or at its state-of-the-art facility in Lakewood, NJ. The facility is gated and equipped with alarm systems, keycard access, security personnel, and an extensive security camera system to protect materials and data.

In addition, if hard drives need to be picked-up at an organization's location and transported to the facility, all R2 Recycling vehicles are equipped with a GPS tracking system that enables the recycler's logistics coordinator to track location at all times. With access to over 150 trucks and trailers, R2 Recycling is capable of servicing organizations nationwide.

"These days, nothing is more important to an organization - regardless of whether it is a large enterprise or small firm - than robust and compliant information security practices," commented a spokesperson from R2 Recycling. "Our highly-secure data destruction solution provides peace of mind that cyber criminals will never be able to compromise a wiped hard drive to steal, exploit and sell confidential, personal, private and proprietary information."

About R2 Recycling

R2 Recycling is a premier computer and electronics recycler that provides solutions for towns, businesses, schools, hospitals, and government entities. The recycler serves clients nationwide.

