Sparta Group: Sparta Appoints Mr. Leonard Shara, P.Eng. to Technical Advisory Board

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2020 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital" or "Sparta") has appointed Mr. Leonard Shara, P.Eng., a chemical engineer with a wide range of technical and business development experience to its Technical Advisory Board.

A graduate of chemical engineering and holding an MBA, Shara has extensive knowledge in the areas of chemicals and industrial equipment, datacom, telecom, automotive, sales, precious metal recovery, and RFID (Radio-frequency identification). He is a former Director for Belron Canada, which owns multiple Speedy Auto Glass shops. While at Belron, Shara worked on in-vehicle camera calibration and pricing models for ADAS systems, such as Lane Departure Warning and Automatic Braking. He is also the former Director of Sales for Cole-Parmer, a scientific and industrial instrument distributor, and for FixAuto/NOVUS Glass, a leading auto body and windshield repair franchisor. Mr. Shara has extensive international experience, including working and living in Germany to guide an electronics distribution operation.

Mr. Shara is currently the technical leader for Sparta's laboratory services situated within the company's e-waste recycling plant in Toronto's east end. Management and staff believe his ability to apply his knowledge to solve technical problems, his meticulous attention to detail, as well as his strong analytical skills, make him not only a valuable asset in a laboratory setting, but also on an advisory board.

"To say we are lucky to have Len on our team is an understatement. His skill-set is multi-faceted, but his knowledge of chemical processing and analysis, together with his skills of scaling up from laboratory to industrial scale will go a long way in assisting us as we grow our suite of technologies and services," said Sparta President, John O'Bireck.

Mr. Shara's appointment will take effect immediately.

"The idea of renewable materials and developing environmental technology for good and for profit makes sense. It is the way of the future. My curiosity is always there, and I am willing to contribute in whatever way I can, using my varied background and experience," Mr. Shara said.

Mr. Shara is the fifth person to be appointed to Sparta's Technical Advisory Board. The other members include Mr. Dan Slade, Mr. Matthew Domanowski, Mr. Jim Payne and Mr. Stephen Lobb.

About SpartaTM

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

John O'Bireck, President

Email: jobireck@spartagroup.ca

Telephone: (905) 751-8004

