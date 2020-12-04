The "France E-commerce Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The French e-commerce market was valued at USD 114.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 203.57 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 10.04% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

The European e-commerce market has been recording robust growth over the last few years, thereby offering exciting opportunities for online retailers, across various sectors. France is one of the major consumer markets in Europe, and it is also an essential market for e-commerce. The French e-commerce market is just below the European average in terms of internet penetration, the percentage of e-commerce consumers, and average expenditure.

Despite the existence of particular unexploited consumer potential, the number of new consumers was moderate in France, between 2014 and 2018. One of the major factors responsible for the moderate growth rate is that internet penetration has been comparatively lower in France (especially in rural areas) than in the other major EU countries. However, the French government's drive to increase internet access is expected to increase the number of consumers shopping online, over the forecast period.

According to the government's data, in 2019, the number of e-commerce websites in France grew rapidly: there are now 16% more online shops than in 2018. Currently, there are 191,700 e-commerce websites in France. These figures include physical stores that launch an online store, in addition to their brick-and-mortar business. However, the most popular day for online shopping in France has been Black Friday, which was even more popular than Christmas.

Pixmania, Rue du Commerce, and several other companies have already created their marketplaces, to compete with other websites. Besides, Amazon has branched out in several directions. However, such initiatives require substantial investments, and businesses are forced to use their capital. Venteprivee.com and showroomprive.com still dominate private sales websites in France. They present limited time, 'flash' sales of big brand clothing for the whole family and offer reductions between 30% and 70%, compared to in-store prices. They also offer travel and leisure products, household items, and even cars, in the case of Vente-privee.

Furthermore, in 2019, the country's e-commerce achieved a turnover of EUR 74 billion during the first nine months. And many government agencies claimed that due to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, consumers spent more than EUR 15 -25 billion in the last quarter. In January 2020, Mowi announced its new -look products, under the MOWI brand, which may be featured in new launches in France and the United States in 2020. In 2019, the MOWI brand was launched in Poland, as well as French foodservice. Over 500 stores now feature branded products, according to the company.

Key Market Trends

Significant Growth in E-Commerce is Expected Due to the Outbreak of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak and the nationwide lockdown have massively affected the retail industry across the world, especially the brick and mortar model. However, e-commerce is one of the few sectors that have witnessed increased consumer interaction in many segments. And the same trend is also reflected in France. As non-essential shops have closed and nationwide lockdown orders were issued, it has forced many businesses in the country to adapt and respond quickly to the changing consumer priorities. As digital has become the new method in these circumstances, some segments of the French e-commerce sector witnessed significant growth.

Fashion is Expected to Hold Major Share

Paris remains an official fashion capital, along with Milan, New York, and London, as well as an increasing number of cities seeking to cement their presence in the industry. Despite a considerable degree of competition from these cities, fashion has been a deep-rooted aspect of France's culture and its international profile. According to the research findings on the French fashion industry, French people were found to price-sensitive highly. They are frequently attracted by offers, discounts, etc., whether online or in brick-and-mortar stores.

Competitive Landscape

The level of rivalry in France's e-commerce market is high due to the presence of a large number of market players. The number of local and global brands in the e-commerce market has increased, leading to high competition. Apart from Amazon, eBay, etc., some retail brands, like Auchan Holding, already enjoy a considerable presence in physical retail and are gearing up to enter the e-commerce market, further intensifying the overall rivalry between players. Some of the key players in the French e-commerce market are Amazon, eBay, and Cdiscount.

May 2020 Amazon annouced to reopen its distribution centers in France after they were shut down more than a month ago due to a dispute with labor unions over the health and safety of workers. A labor union brought a court case complaining Amazon was not providing enough protection for its workers from contracting the coronavirus in its warehouses. The court ordered Amazon to limit itself to selling only "essential" goods in the country.

April 2020 Cdiscount announced the six months of free subscription without any cancellation fees for the new sellers who want to start selling on Cdiscount. To support the sellers in this situation, Cdiscount has also released to offer the Amount of April subscription to all the sellers who have switched their store to Vacation mode. Cdiscount will be the refunding amount of EUR 39.99 HT as a voucher during the next decade.

