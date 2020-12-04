Carnival PLC - CARNIVAL PLC - VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

CARNIVAL PLC - VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on 30 November 2020 Carnival plc had 217,351,434 issued ordinary shares of US$1.66 each admitted to trading. Carnival plc holds 34,679,074 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Although Carnival plc has 182,672,360 issued and outstanding ordinary shares, the 24,901,144 ordinary shares held by Carnival Investments Limited and 765,492 ordinary shares held by Carnival Corporation do not carry the right to vote (in accordance with the Articles of Association of Carnival plc).

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Carnival plc is 157,005,724. The above figure of 157,005,724 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Carnival plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

4 December 2020