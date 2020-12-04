Increasing Applications across Multiple End-use Industries to Help Pyrogen Testing Market Grow at CAGR 12.2% from 2019 to 2027, Observes TMR

- Pyrogens are substances that lead to causing fever after administration of an injection.

- Rise in the body temperature and body ache are some of the prominent reactions that are caused because of injection of these harmful pyrogens in the human body. Pyrogen testing determines the presence of endotoxin substances.

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has now published a new research report that offers a detailed information about the global pyrogen testing market. The research report tries to offer meaningful and actionable insights about the key segments, prominent growth drivers, restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the current situation of the vendor landscape of the global market.

According to the report, the global pyrogen testing market was valued at US$ 742.0 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019 to 2027. Given the rate of growth, the market is expected to reach a valuation worth US$2051.2 Mn by the end of 2027

Global Pyrogen Testing Market - Overview

Global Pyrogen Testing Market (Test Type - Monocyte Activation Test (MAT), Limulus Amoebocyte Lysate (LAL) Test, Rabbit Pyrogen Test (RPT); Component - Instruments, Kits, Reagents; End user - Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027

Global Pyrogen Testing Market - Key Drivers

One of the key driving factor for the development of the global market is the promising level of products currently under the research pipeline and the recent product approvals from the regulatory authorities such as FDA.

In addition to this, increase in the number of market players that are engaged in the development of promising technologies and different methods.

This has enabled the launch of new products in coming years are also projected drive the overall development of the global market for pyrogen testing.

Extensive research in and launch of new biologics is likely to speed up the growth of pyrogen testing market during the forecast period

Launch of new drugs, significant growth of pharmaceutical industry and increase in emphasis expenditure for new product development enables to determine the growth of pyrogen testing market in future.

Global Pyrogen Testing Market - Geographical Outlook

The global pyrogen testing is being dominated by the regional segment of North America .

. The growth of the regional market is mainly attributed by the growing availability of technologically advanced research and development platforms for the fast paced diagnosis tests.

In addition to this increasing adoption new age technologies by the end user segments is expected to drive the development of the North America market.

market. On the other hand, the regional segment of Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth opportunities in the coming years of the forecast period.

Global Pyrogen Testing

Market - Notable Developments

Key players in the global pyrogen testing market are engaged in regulatory approvals, technologically advanced products, launch of new products, and acquisition & collaborative agreements with other companies. Key players in the global market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Associates of Cape Cod , Inc., Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., GenScript, Lonza Group, Sanquin, and WuXi AppTec, Hyglos GmbH - a bioMérieux Company, Wako Chemicals USA , Inc. among others

The global pyrogen testing market has been segmented as follows:

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Test Type

Monocyte Activation Test (MAT)



Limulus Amoebocyte Lysate (LAL) Test



Rabbit Pyrogen Test



Others

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Component

Instruments



Kits



Reagents

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical Companies



Biotechnology Companies



Medical Device Companies



Others

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

