Carmat continues to make progress in the development of the total artificial heart (TAH). In February, the FDA granted full approval for the company to initiate an early feasibility study (EFS) in 10 patients at seven US centres. Additionally, the company has obtained reimbursement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the device and routine care items and services related to the study. The company expects to implant the first TAH in Q121.

