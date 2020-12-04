With effect from 12/8/2020, the subscription rights in Axolot Solutions Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including 12/18/2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: AXOLOT TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015243597 Order book ID: 210979 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from 12/8/2020, the paid subscription shares in Axolot Solutions Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: AXOLOT BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015243605 Order book ID: 210980 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com