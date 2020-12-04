Den 14 september 2020 gavs aktierna i A3 Allmänna IT - och Telekomaktiebolaget (publ) ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Bredband2 i Skandinavien AB ("Bredband2") till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 23 november 2020 offentliggjorde Bredband2 ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bredband2 uppnått kontroll över mer än 90 procent av aktierna i Bolaget och därför avsåg att påkalla tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier samt verka för en avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Idag, den 4 december 2020, offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolagets beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om att dess aktier ska avnoteras. Mot ovanstående bakgrund har Nasdaq Stockholm AB beslutat att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i A3 Allmänna IT - och Telekomaktiebolaget (publ) (ATRE, ISIN-kod SE0001625534, orderboks-ID 66668). On September 14, 2020, the shares in A3 Allmänna IT - och Telekomaktiebolaget (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public offer from Bredband2 i Skandinavien AB ("Bredband2") to the shareholders in the Company. On November 23, 2020, Bredband2 published a press release with information that Bredband2 had achieved control of more than 90 percent of the shares in the Company and, therefore, intended to initiate compulsory redemption of the remaining shares and promote a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Today, December 4, 2020, the Company published a press release with information that the Company had resolved to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the shares in A3 Allmänna IT - och Telekomaktiebolaget (publ) (ATRE, ISIN code SE0001625534, order book ID 66668). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.