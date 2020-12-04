The global sand control systems market size is poised to grow by USD 418.62 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005432/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sand Control Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

One of the primary factors that is driving the growth of the Sand Control Systems Market is the growth in oil rig count. The global rig count is rising with a gradual increase in onshore and offshore projects. With the stabilization in crude oil prices and growing rig count, the exploration and drilling projects that were put on hold, are likely to resume. This will eventually result in the growth of this market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major sand control systems market growth will come from the onshore application segment, and it is also expected to continue dominating the sand control systems market share.

APAC was the largest sand control systems market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increase in industrialization and urbanization

The global sand control systems market is fragmented. 3M Co., Baker Hughes Co., Halliburton Co., Mitchell Industries, National Oilwell Varco Inc., Oil States International Inc., Packers Plus Energy Services Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., and Weatherford International Plc, are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this sand control systems market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global sand control systems market 2020-2024 is expected to have a negative impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to reevaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Changing business models of upstream oil and gas companies will be a Key Market Trend

With the gradual stabilization in the oil and gas prices, the oil and gas majors are willing to resume exploration and production activities that were reduced during the slump years. This will result in the changing of business modules to increase production and the development of new business models will help sustain during the crude oil volatility phase. These approaches will help in the growth of the sand control systems market during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Sand Control Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist sand control systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sand control systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sand control systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sand control systems market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on EnergyInclude:

Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market by Type and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market size has the potential to grow by USD 44.17 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Leak Detection Market for Oil and Gas Industry by Product, End-user, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The leak detection market size for oil and gas industry has the potential to grow by USD 817.56 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Onshore Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Offshore Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Baker Hughes Co.

Halliburton Co.

Mitchell Industries

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Oil States International Inc.

Packers Plus Energy Services Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Superior Energy Services Inc.

Weatherford International Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005432/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/