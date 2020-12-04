Why are oil and gas industry players struggling with many operational risks, and what is the ideal sustainable solution? Various factors, such as fluctuating oil prices, changing policies regarding fossil fuels, international trade disputes, and market volatility, pose severe challenges for oil and gas companies. Infiniti's operational risk analysis solution provides companies with comprehensive insights regarding potential risks, enables them to develop sustainable strategies, and provides them with long-term solutions for enhanced efficiency, reduce costs, and decreased operational risks. To leverage Infiniti's operational risk analysis solution for data-driven insights into potential operational risks in the oil and gas industry and sustainable, unparalleled mitigation strategies, request a free proposal

"Owing to the rising risks in the oil and gas industry, companies are finding it challenging to sustain a leading edge in today's competitive marketplace. As such, identifying and mitigating major risks in the industry are becoming vital for oil and gas companies to stay ahead of the curve," says an oil and gas industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client is a European oil and gas company and witnessed a decline in profitability and a negative impact on their operational efficiency and production capacity. Factors such as the volatile raw material prices, supply-demand mismatch, and inability to expand reserves were causing these challenges. To address these obstacles, the oil and gas industry client sought to partner with Infiniti Research and leveraged our expertise in offering operational risk analysis. During the ten-week engagement, the client also wanted to tackle operational risks and reduce their impact and take initiatives to mitigate financial risk.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's operational risk analysis experts developed a comprehensive approach to help the oil and gas industry client tackle these challenges. The process included the following:

Conducting a quantitative risk assessment study to identify operational risks and categorize them according to the level of impact on the organization

Helping the client track target market segments and forecast demand-supply shifts with a market assessment study

Improving supply chain process management with a comprehensive supply and demand analysis solution

Speak to industry experts to understand the impact of a comprehensive operational risk analysis solution and learn how it helps oil and gas companies address and overcome potential operational risks, reduce operating cost, and enhance efficiency.

Business Outcome:

With the insights gained from Infiniti's operational risk analysis solution, the oil and gas company efficiently identified current and potential risks impacting their business and categorized them according to severity. Consequently, the client was able to develop and implement an efficient operational risk management strategy. Additionally, our operational risk analysis solution enabled the client to improve operational efficiency substantially, and in turn, realize over $2.7 million in savings in their operational cost.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges.

