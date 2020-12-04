Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2020) - Power Group Projects Corp. (TSXV: PGP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of October 8, 2020 and November 12, 2020, the Company has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for its previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of all of the outstanding issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Pallplat Metals Inc. ("Pallplat").

Final approval and completion of the Acquisition is subject to certain conditions, including the completion of a technical report with respect to Muddy Gullies Property in accordance with National Instruction 43-101 and the receipt of all required regulatory and other approvals.

For further information, please contact:

Aleem Nathwani

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Tel: (604) 290-7073

Email: aleem.nathwani@gmail.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

