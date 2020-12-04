DJ Designated Persons Notifications

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Designated Persons Notifications 04-Dec-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST Luxembourg, 4 December 2020 (18:00 CET) - With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), Aperam announces that notifications of share transactions by Designated Persons (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) are available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on Aperam's web site www.aperam.com [1] under Investors > News & Contact > Managers' Transactions: Link [2] About Aperam Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties. Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry). In 2019, Aperam had sales of EUR 4,240 million and steel shipments of 1.79 million tonnes with an average carbon footprint of 0.48 tons of CO2e[1] per ton of slabs, making it the world's lowest CO2 footprint stainless steel producer. For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com Contact Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103 Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 67 304 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Reviewed by an external audit firm: Deloitte Audit s.à.r.l., (Scope 1+2) Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1152971 04-Dec-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1bef17cfdce443865842e74d363dc480&application_id=1152971&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=be58f822bfd2626cd4c795212e220e78&application_id=1152971&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2020 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)