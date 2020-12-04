The global battery separator market size is expected to grow by USD 2.74 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Battery Separator Market Analysis Report by Type (Lithium-ion battery, Lead-acid battery, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the shift in the automotive industry to EVs. In addition, the declining costs of battery storage systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the Battery Separator Market.

The rising environmental concerns and increased GHG emissions have compelled several countries to rethink the use of fossil fuels in the transportation sector. Electric vehicles (EVs) are the only possible replacement for fossil-powered vehicles. Thus, several countries are introducing directives to moderate the shift in the automotive industry from diesel and petrol vehicles to EVs. The increasing sales of EVs are driving the demand for batteries, which will significantly contribute to the growth of the battery separator market during the forecast period.

Major Five Battery Separator Companies:

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Asahi Kasei Corp. has business operations under three segments, such as material, homes, and health care. The company offers lead acid battery separator under the brand, Daramic.

Dreamweaver International

Dreamweaver International offers battery separators, which deliver the lowest internal resistance for high rate cells, including super-capacitors. The company offers battery separators under the brands, Dreamweaver Titanium and Dreamweaver Gold.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. operates its business through various segments such as electronics and imaging, nutrition and bioscience, transportation and industrial, safety and construction, and non-core. The company offers nanofiber-based separators for lithium-ion batteries.

Freudenberg SE

Freudenberg SE has business operations under various segments such as seals and vibration control technology, technical textiles and filtration, cleaning technologies and products, and specialties. The company offers a wide range of ceramic impregnated battery separators for lithium ion batteries, supercapacitors and related energy storage devices.

Hokuetsu Corp.

Hokuetsu Corp. operates its business through two segments: paper and pulp; and packaging and paper processing. The company offers battery separators under the brand, AGM.

Battery Separator Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Lithium-ion battery size and forecast 2019-2024

Lead-acid battery size and forecast 2019-2024

Others size and forecast 2019-2024

Battery Separator Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

