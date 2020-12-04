The global marine propulsion engine market size is poised to grow by USD 472.47 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005453/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Rapid industrialization and the liberalization of economies worldwide have increased the trade volume between countries. This is evident across emerging economies in Asia that are exhibiting high demand for seaborne trade. The increasing population in these countries has created a strong demand for goods and raw materials. This is increasing the number of large cargo and container ships, which is contributing to carbon emissions. Besides, the rising stringency of regulations regarding emissions has led to an increase in the adoption of marine vessels with gas turbine propulsion. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the global marine propulsion engine market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major marine propulsion engine market growth came from the diesel propulsion engine segment in 2019. This is due to the lower cost of diesel fuel compared to other types of fuel.

APAC was the largest market for marine propulsion engines in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising demand for mass production goods in the region.

The global marine propulsion engine market is fragmented. AB Volvo, BAE Systems Plc, Beta Marine Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls-Royce Plc, Wartsila Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this marine propulsion engine market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global marine propulsion engine market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Incorporation of intelligent propulsion systems will be a key market trend

The rising adoption of automation technologies and digital analytics has encouraged market vendors to focus on the development of intelligent propulsion systems. These systems meet IMO Tier-III/EPA Tier 4 requirements for a marine engine, which is driving their adoption among end-users. Thus, the incorporation of intelligent propulsion systems is expected to positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Marine Propulsion Engine Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist marine propulsion engine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the marine propulsion engine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the marine propulsion engine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of marine propulsion engine market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Diesel Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Gas Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Volvo

BAE Systems Plc

Beta Marine Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

General Electric Co.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Rolls-Royce Plc

Wartsila Corp.

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005453/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/