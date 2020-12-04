The recreational vehicle battery market size is set to grow by USD 143.95 million, accelerating at a CAGR of over 13%, during the period spanning over 2020-2024. One of the key factors driving growth is the growth of global tourism. The growing popularity of travel, especially among the younger generation has fueled the growth of the global tourism industry. In addition, the increase in the spending capacity of people is a significant trend that will further stimulate market growth. Improved consumer spending is supporting the sales of recreational vehicles, which is boosting the demand for recreational vehicle batteries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005467/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Recreational Vehicle Battery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample now

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global recreational vehicle battery as a part of the global leisure facilities market within the overall hotels, restaurants, and leisure market. The parent global leisure facilities market covers companies engaged in the operation of leisure facilities such as sport and fitness centers, stadiums, golf courses, and amusement parks.

Growth in the global leisure facilities market will be driven by the increase in disposable income and rising expenditure on sports and fitness, arts, entertainment, and recreational activities.

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Recreational Vehicle Battery Market: Geographic Segmentation

The report segments the market by geography: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. About 63% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The rising adoption of recreational vehicles among the younger generation and the introduction of the latest features such as cruise control has been beneficial for market growth in North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for recreational vehicle batteries in North America.

Recreational Vehicle Battery Market: Segmentation by Battery Type

The FLA batteries segment was leading the segment in 2019. The segment is mainly driven by technological advancements and the low cost of FLA batteries. Besides, vendors are focusing on overcoming technical drawbacks related to FLA batteries such as shorter lifecycles, slow charging, and maintenance, which is contributing to the segment growth. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the recreational vehicle battery market size.

Recreational Vehicle Battery Market: Growth Drivers

The market is driven by the growth of global tourism. The trend of traveling is increasingly becoming popular among the younger generation. They are spending more on travel as well as on new modes of traveling such as cars and bikes. Countries such as the US, the UK, India, Australia, Germany, and New Zealand are experiencing huge growth in the tourism sector due to the increasing number of international tourists. The growth in tourism is increasing the demand for recreational cars and bikes as many travelers prefer them as the mode of travel. Therefore, the rise in the global tourism industry will have a positive impact on the growth of the global recreational vehicle battery market during the forecast period.

Recreational Vehicle Battery Market: Challenges to Overcome

Fuel cell technology is gaining momentum in the market and fast becoming popular in recreational vehicle applications. They overcome various challenges associated with conventional batteries such as longer charging period, low energy density, and frequent replacements. Moreover, fuel cells are considered cleaner forms of energy. Thus the rising popularity of fuel cell technology will challenge the growth of market vendors during the forecast period.

Recreational Vehicle Battery Market: Vendor Landscape

This report provides information on revenue, organizational developments, and key go-to-market strategies of several leading recreational vehicle battery companies, including:

C&D Technologies Inc.

Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

Johnson Controls International Plc

Leoch International Technology Ltd.

Lifeline Batteries Inc.

Shield Batteries Ltd.

U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio reports cover the following key research areas:

Detailed Analysis of Market Eco System

Market favorability index

Market opportunity by segments

Customer Landscape Analysis of drivers of price sensitivity Key purchase criteria Customer purchase basket

Impact of Drivers and Challenges

Vendor landscape Factors of differentiation Landscape disruption Key industry risks Market position of vendors



About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005467/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com