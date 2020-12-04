The data center rack market in Saudi Arabia is set to grow by USD 8.87 million accelerating at a CAGR of almost 4%, during the period spanning over 2020-2024. One of the key factors driving growth is the increased investments in data centers. The growing interest in cloud computing has created a need for data centers in Saudi Arabia. The growing deployment of edge computing is a significant trend that will further stimulate market growth. The increasing benefits of edge computing have encouraged various enterprises to deploy edge computing solutions in Saudi Arabia to cater to the growing demand.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the data center market in Saudi Arabia as a part of the global Internet services and infrastructure market within the global IT services market. The parent global IT services market cover companies offering IT consulting and system integration services, application services, electronic data processing services, business process outsourcing services, infrastructure services, and Internet services. The global Internet services and infrastructure market covers companies providing services and infrastructure for the Internet industry, including data centers and cloud networking and storage infrastructure. It also includes companies providing hosting services. Growth in the global internet services and infrastructure market will be driven by the planned expansion by hyperscalers.

Data Center Rack Market in Saudi Arabia: Segmentation by End-user

The report segments the market by end-user: Cabinet and Open frame. The major demand for data center racks came from the cabinet segment in 2019. Enterprises in Saudi Arabia are adopting cabinet racks for data centers, primarily for servers, which is leading to an increase in demand for such racks. This is encouraging various vendors in the market to offer cabinet racks to gain more market shares.

Data Center Rack Market in Saudi Arabia: Segmentation by Type

The server rack segment was leading the segment in 2019. Several enterprises in Saudi Arabia are actively investing in the installation of high-performance computing (HPC) and focusing on adopting HPC-as-a-service as their IT model. In addition, the rising adoption of cloud-based models has increased the demand for server units. These factors are driving the demand for server racks in Saudi Arabia. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the data center rack market size.

Data Center Rack Market in Saudi Arabia: Growth Drivers

The market is driven by increasing investments in data centers. The growth in the volume of data generation has compelled many enterprises to build their own new data centers or lease data center spaces. Also, the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions has further increased the need for data centers. In addition, the Government in Saudi Arabia is undertaking various initiatives to develop smart cities across the country. The development of smart cities will lead to the generation of massive amounts of data, which in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Data Center Rack Market in Saudi Arabia: Challenges to Overcome

The rising adoption of cloud services and IoT devices has increased the threat of cyberattacks. Also, Saudi Arabia ranks number two in the world in terms of data breach costs. In 2018, Saudi Arabia reported that more than 155,000 cyberattacks hit its servers each day. Such events would discourage investments in data centers in Saudi Arabia, which might challenge the growth of market vendors.

Data Center Rack Market in Saudi Arabia: Vendor Landscape

This report provides information on revenue, organizational developments, and key go-to-market strategies of several leading data center rack companies, including:

Dell Technologies Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Legrand SA

Oracle Corp.

Panduit Corp.

Rittal GmbH Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Group Crop

