The global biochip market size is poised to grow by USD 19.71 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 22% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005533/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biochip Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Personalized medicine's growing popularity and demand is expected to drive the growth of the Biochip market. The medicines are personalized as per the patients needs which suits the individual characteristics of the person is a multi-faceted approach. This improves the ability to diagnose and effectively treat the disease as this technique facilitates early diagnosis. These biochips play an important part in the development of these medicines, as it improves the ability to diagnose and effectively treat the disease. It is also expected that during the forecast period the growing incidences of genetic and terminal diseases will influence the demand for personalized medicine for targeted drug development. This will increase the demand for biochips which will result in the growth of this industry.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major biochip market growth came from the microarray segment in 2019. The global use of microarray for technological as well as medical purposes is one of the key reasons for its growth.

North America was the largest Biochip market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing presence of the pharmaceutical companies in the US.

The global biochip market is fragmented. Agilent Technologies Inc., BioChain Institute Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Fluidigm Corp., General Electric Co., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Prescient Medicine Holdings Inc., RayBiotech Life, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this biochip market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global biochip market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Rising Use of Biochips in Safety Detection of Agriculture Products will be a Key Market Trend

The rising use of biochip technology in the agriculture industry is turning out to be one of the major trends in the biochip industry. Biochip helps in the detection of pathogenic microorganisms, biological toxins, pesticide residues, and antibiotics. Microchips help in providing early warning to agricultural products' monitoring with a rapid response system and, thus, enhance the agricultural products' safety detection system. Therefore, significantly helping the agriculture industry from the loss it faces every year.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Biochip Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist biochip market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biochip market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biochip market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biochip market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Microarrays Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Microfluidics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agilent Technologies Inc.

BioChain Institute Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Fluidigm Corp.

General Electric Co.

Illumina Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Prescient Medicine Holdings Inc.

RayBiotech Life

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005533/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/