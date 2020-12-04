Technavio has been monitoring the automotive wheel speed sensor market and it is poised to grow by USD 652.09 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive wheel speed sensor market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

The passenger cars segment led the market in 2019.



Increasing electrification in vehicles is the key trend in the market.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period.



Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are the top players in the market.



The market is driven by the technical advancement of wheel speed sensors. However, high maintenance and repair costs associated with ABS might challenge growth.



The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. Although the technical advancement of wheel speed sensors, demand for ABS, TCS, or ESP control unit of the vehicle that individually controls the brake, and increasing electrification in vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive wheel speed sensor market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market is segmented as below:

Application Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive wheel speed sensor market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market Size

Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market Trends

Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies Increasing electrification in vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive wheel speed sensor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive wheel speed sensor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive wheel speed sensor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive wheel speed sensor market vendors

