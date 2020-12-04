Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., and Byucksan Corp. will emerge as major building thermal insulation materials market participants during 2020-2024

The building thermal insulation materials market is expected to grow by USD 530.79 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the building thermal insulation materials market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005495/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Enterprises will go through Response, Recovery and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The building thermal insulation materials market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Three Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Participants:

BASF SE

BASF SE operates its business through segments such as Agricultural Solutions and Others. The company offers a line of insulation products such as Neopor, Styrodur, Basotect, and Cavipor among others.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. operates its business through segments such as Manufacturing, McLane Company, Service and Retail, BNSF, and Berkshire Hathaway Energy. The company offers a line of thermal insulation products ranging from 500° C temperature-resistant glass needle mat to space shuttle-proven pure silica microfiber composition.

Byucksan Corp.

Byucksan Corp. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers Iso Pink, a high-quality organic insulation system.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/building-thermal-insulation-materials-market-industry-analysis

Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Building thermal insulation materials market is segmented as below:

Type Glass Wool EPS Stone Wool XPS Others

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America

Application Wall Roof Floor



The building thermal insulation materials market is driven by growing demand from emerging economies. In addition, other factors such as tax rebates and incentives are expected to trigger the building thermal insulation materials market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the building thermal insulation materials market, Request Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45650

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Green Building Materials Market Global green building materials market is segmented by application (insulation, roofing, framing, interior finishing, exterior siding, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Modified Bitumen Market Global modified bitumen market is segmented by application (road construction, building construction, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005495/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/