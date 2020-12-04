Technavio has been monitoring the blow molded plastic bottles market and it is poised to grow by USD 11.46 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the blow molded plastic bottles market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The food and beverage industry segment led the market in 2019.



The food and beverage industry segment led the market in 2019. What are the major trends in the market?

The rising adoption of PET as a packaging solution is one of the major trends in the market.



The rising adoption of PET as a packaging solution is one of the major trends in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2020-2024.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2020-2024. Who are the top players in the market?

ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH Co KG, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Comar LLC, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Co., Greiner Packaging International GmbH, PCE Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., and Silgan Holdings Inc. are the top players in the market.



ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH Co KG, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Comar LLC, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Co., Greiner Packaging International GmbH, PCE Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., and Silgan Holdings Inc. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the growing demand for packaged beverages. However, the growing global demand for pouch packaging solutions might hamper growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH Co KG, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Comar LLC, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Co., Greiner Packaging International GmbH, PCE Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., and Silgan Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand for packaged beverages will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing global demand for pouch packaging solutions is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this blow molded plastic bottles market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market is segmented as below:

End-user Food And Beverage Household Personal Care Others

Geography APAC Europe North America MEA South America



Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The blow molded plastic bottles market report covers the following areas:

Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market Size

Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market Trends

Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising adoption of PET as a packaging solution as one of the prime reasons driving the Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist blow molded plastic bottles market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the blow molded plastic bottles market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the blow molded plastic bottles market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of blow molded plastic bottles market vendors

