Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2020) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF"), through its sharing economy technology subsidiary serving the short-term rental market, Vaycaychella, today released a letter to all sharing economy investors from the CEO, William "Bill" Justice, in advance on the company's plans next week to close the acquisition of a new short-term rental vacation property in Puerto Rico, and release a research analyst report on the company's peer-2-peer (P2P) technology business connecting prospective short-term vacation property owners and operators with investors. The CEO's letter highlights the company's strategy in timing the purchase and analyst report next week with the anticipated Airbnb IPO currently scheduled for December 10th. The letter is included in its entirety below:



Dear Investor -

And I mean to address all investors in the sharing economy, not just investors in Vaycaychella. Whether you realize it or not, everyone is an investor in the sharing economy. If you purchase a mobile phone, buy groceries, purchase or rent a house, or purchase or lease a car, you have made a consumer investment in an economy shared by all.

The share prices of Apple where you purchased your phone, Amazon where you purchased your groceries through their Whole Foods subsidiary, and Wells Fargo where you financed your house and your car, all depend on you buying their products, or as I like to say, making a consumer investment in their respective companies.

With the technology advent of applications like Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, and DoorDash, consumer investments can now be monetized. The consumer investment in your house and car can generate income through renting out a room on Airbnb or providing transportation as an Uber or Lyft driver or delivering food from a restaurant via DoorDash. And, of course, your investment in a smart phone is also being monetized as you use it to access Airbnb and Uber or order groceries through Amazon to deliver via DoorDash.

I cannot emphasize enough how monumental an event is about to happen next week. The Airbnb IPO scheduled for December 9th, is not any old IPO, it is a validation of the enormous potential of the growing sharing economy.

Airbnb has more rooms to rent (7 million) than the five largest hotel operators combined (4.3 million) - Marriott, Hilton, Intercontinental Wyndham and Hyatt.



Sharing economy technology like Airbnb, Uber and we like to think, Vaycaychella apps, empowers everyday individuals around the world to combine their personal resources (homes, cars, savings and talent for example) under a single organized business that can compete with, if not dominate, any traditional Fortune 500 competitor.

Those elite wealthy one percenters that hold shares of Fortune 500 companies and benefit from the consumer investments of the ninety-nine percent have another thing coming once the ninety-nine percent figure out how their consumer investment in a business that embraces sharing economy technology can be monetized. Just wait until the sharing economy business paradigm of monetizing the excess capacity of personal assets is connected with the infinitely democratized capitalist potential of cryptocurrency.

As I said at the onset of this letter, I'm talking to all sharing economy investors, not just Vaycaychella investors - and everyone, whether they realize it or not, is a sharing economy investor.

Next week will be history making when Airbnb, a business that lets anyone monetize their personal assets including hard structures as well as individual talent, is valued by Wall Street.

In my humble opinion, in light of the overall potential to transform the capitalist economy into a far more democratic version of itself, Airbnb deserves a far greater value than the currently anticipated $35 billion and I'm not alone in that thinking. Atlantic Equities has indicated a potential $50 billion valuation.

We here at Vaycaychella are enthusiastic participants in the sharing economy specifically tied to that sector of the sharing economy served by Airbnb.

We have built a pilot ecosystem model connecting investors with individuals seeking the development and operation of short-term rental properties. Over the past three years we have partnered with vacation property operators in the Caribbean to build a portfolio of properties with an estimated value over $10 million. Now, we are excited to scale that model with the introduction of a peer-to-peer application (P2P App) automating the connection between investors and prospective short-term rental property owners and operators.

We recently announced that we are looking for Beta Users to begin testing the Vaycaychella P2P Investment App.

Vaycaychella's vision is to empower existing and would-be short-term rental property owners to access investment capital for property acquisitions and improvements financed outside the conventional lending and investment market.

Through Vaycaychella's P2P app, small business lenders and investors, and even private individuals can connect with entrepreneurial short-term property rental operators to access real estate leveraged investment opportunities not usually available through conventional brokers and agents.

Likewise, entrepreneurial short-term property rental operators now have access to a wider variety of investment options than ordinarily available through conventional channels.

Next week is a big week for Airbnb and Vaycaychells, but more importantly, next week is a huge, milestone event for every consumer as the capitalist economy evolves toward allowing all better access to the monetization benefits of participating in a capitalist economy.

Sharing economy technology creates a never before possible democratization of capitalism extending asset monetization benefits to those that previously only benefited from wages paid for labor. Where the history of capitalism has often pitted owner/investors against labor, sharing economy technology can build a bridge.

Here at Vaycaychella, we have timed the closing of a new property acquisition in Puerto Rico for Monday, December 7th in order to highlight our participation in the segment of the sharing economy where Airbnb concentrates its efforts.

On Tuesday, December 8th, we have scheduled the release of an analyst report to highlight our value and long-term potential as a participant in the segment of the sharing economy where Airbnb concentrates its efforts.

Airbnb's shares are currently anticipated to be priced on Wednesday, December 9th and the Airbnb IPO is currently schedule for Thursday, December 10th.

By closing the acquisition on Monday and releasing the analyst report on Tuesday in advance of Airbinb's IPO on Thursday, we are endeavoring to capture the media attention brought to the short-term rental sharing economy by Airbnb's IPO with the specific objective of accelerating our growth potential by

1. accelerating our onboarding of prospective short-term rental vacation property owners and operators and by

2. accelerating our onboarding of prospective investors in short-term rental vacation property enterprises.

We hope all of you reading this will share in our enthusiasm for the sharing economy and specifically the short-term rental segment of the sharing economy.

Happy Holidays In Advance, And Cheers To The Future Of The Sharing Economy,

William "Bill" Justice

CEO Vaycaychella

