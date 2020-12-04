Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Albéa Services SAS, Amcor Plc, and AptarGroup Inc. will emerge as major personal care packaging market participants during 2020-2024

The personal care packaging market is expected to grow by USD 3.91 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the personal care packaging market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Care Packaging Market 2020-2024

The personal care packaging market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Personal Care Packaging Market Participants:

Albéa Services SAS

Albéa Services SAS operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a wide range of personal care packaging products such as oval shape laminate tubes, fragrance pumps, eyebrow pencils, and chubby lipsticks.

Amcor Plc

Amcor Plc operates its business through segments such as Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company offers a wide range of personal care packaging products such as high-barrier rigid films, polyethylene overwrap films, and bag-on-valve packaging.

AptarGroup Inc.

AptarGroup Inc. operates its business through segments such as Beauty+Home, Pharma, and Food+Beverage. The company offers a wide range of personal care packaging products such as Bliss, Bravo, Disc Top, EuroFlow, and GS Swan. The products offered by the company are available under Baby Care, Body Care, Deodorant, Hair Care/Hair Styling, Oral Care, Personal Cleansing, Sexual Well-being, Shaving/Depilatories, and Sun Care product categories.

Personal Care Packaging Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Personal care packaging market is segmented as below:

Product Plastic Metal Others

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



The personal care packaging market is driven by rising global personal care spending. In addition, other factors such as the rise in the need for innovative packaging are expected to trigger the personal care packaging market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

