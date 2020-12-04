The loan servicing software market is expected to grow by USD 2.43 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

The rising demand for efficiency in lending operations is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the threat from open-source loan servicing software will hamper the market growth.

Loan Servicing Software Market: Deployment Landscape

Based on the deployment, the market saw maximum growth in the cloud-based segment in 2019. Factors such as increasing digitization of businesses, expanding geographical presence of financial services companies, and innovations in data security are driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Loan Servicing Software Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 48% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Increased financing offering for mortgage lenders by the federal government created government-sponsored enterprises is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

The US and Canada are the key markets for loan servicing software in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

