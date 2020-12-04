Anzeige
Freitag, 04.12.2020
Die "Achtfach-Wette" mit über 3.000 "Hebelfaktoren": Eine äußerst große Spekulation!
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2020 | 22:32
Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. Declares Special Dividend of $3.00 per Share

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2020 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Patriot Transportation Holdings, Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $3.00 per share, or approximately $10 million in the aggregate, on the Company's outstanding common stock. This one-time, special dividend is payable on December 30, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 17, 2020.

CONTACT:
Matt McNulty
Chief Financial Officer
904/858-9100

SOURCE: Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/619582/Patriot-Transportation-Holding-Inc-Declares-Special-Dividend-of-300-per-Share

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
