Technavio has been monitoring the educational toys market, operating under the consumer discretionary industry. The latest report on the educational toys market, 2020-2024 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 24.30 billion, at a CAGR of about 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Educational Toys Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage on the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Engino.net Ltd., Hasbro Inc., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa Doug LLC, MindWare Inc., Ravensburger AG, and VTech Holdings Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Increasing demand for smart toys has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the threat from counterfeit products might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Educational Toys Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Educational Toys Market is segmented as below:

Based on geographic segmentation, over 36% of the market's originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the academic toys segment led the growth under the segmentation by product. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Product Academic Toys Cognitive Toys Motor Skills Toys Other Toys

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA

Age Group 0-4 Years 4-8 Years Above 8 Years



Educational Toys Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The educational toys market report covers the following areas:

Educational Toys Market Size

Educational Toys Market Trends

Educational Toys Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing popularity of green toys as one of the prime reasons driving the Educational Toys Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Educational Toys Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist educational toys market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the educational toys market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the educational toys market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the educational toys market vendors

