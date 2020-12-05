Abschluss der Bezugsrechtsemission für die erste Tranche der Kapitalerhöhungen

Die ausserordentliche Generalversammlung der MCH Group AG hat am 27. November 2020 unter anderem beschlossen, Kapitalerhöhungen im Umfang von bis zu CHF 104.5 Mio. in zwei Tranchen durchzuführen. In der ersten Tranche wird das Aktienkapital der Gesellschaft durch die Ausgabe von 2'000'000 neuen Namenaktien mit einem Nennwert von je CHF 10.00 zum Ausgabebetrag von je CHF 15.00 von bisher CHF 60'065'750 auf neu CHF 80'065'750 erhöht. Die Bezugsfrist für diese erste Tranche der beschlossenen Kapitalerhöhungen dauerte vom 30. November bis 4. Dezember 2020, 12.00 Uhr (MEZ).

Für jede am 27. November 2020 nach Handelsschluss gehaltene MCH-Aktie wurde in dieser ersten Tranche ein Bezugsrecht zugeteilt. Drei Bezugsrechte berechtigten zum Bezug einer neuen Aktie zum Bezugspreis von CHF 15.00 pro Aktie. Die MCH Group AG gibt heute bekannt, dass bis zum Ende der Bezugsfrist am 4. Dezember 2020, 12.00 Uhr (MEZ) die privaten Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre 37.66 % ihrer Bezugsrechte wahrgenommen haben. Dem Kanton Basel-Stadt wurden alle Bezugsrechte der an der Gesellschaft beteiligten öffentlich-rechtlichen Körperschaften und die von den privaten Aktionärinnen und Aktionären nicht wahrgenommenen Bezugsrechte zugeteilt. Nach der Emission der neu zu schaffenden Namenaktien verändert sich die Beteiligung der privaten Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre von 50.89 % auf 42.97 % und der Anteil der öffentlich-rechtlichen Körperschaften beträgt danach 57.03 % (bisher 49.11%).

Erster Handelstag der neuen Namenaktien ist der 9. Dezember 2020.

Die Modalitäten der zweiten Tranche der Kapitalerhöhungen werden am Abend des 7. Dezember 2020 angekündigt.

Kontakt für die Medien:

MCH Group AG

Corporate Communications

Christian Jecker

+41 58 206 22 52

christian.jecker@mch-group.com

www.mch-group.com



