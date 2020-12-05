Binovi Technologies Corp.: Industry Leader, Binovi Technologies, Announces Upcoming Release of Binovi Connect App

TORONTO, ON AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2020 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF), a leader in neuro-vision performance technology, is redefining the delivery of its vision based cognitive training SaaS through the launch of Binovi Connect, a web-based video conferencing app solution that leverages the Best-In-Class SaaS to provide remote telehealth capabilities. Binovi Connect provides the opportunity for the Company to compete and offer care in any market in the world, hyper-scaling its growth through the optimization of its provider network (over 800 registered providers), and facilitating care to individuals from the classroom or the comfort of home. Binovi Connect enables users to connect with vision care professionals focused on concussion, reading skills, athletic enhancement. The company has invested over $6M into product development and is well positioned to take its Global Expert Network and make them available to the millions of people that need their help now.

"There is a great demand for healthcare services through digital platforms, amplified by the restrictions brought on by COVID-19. Professionals are looking for evidence-based, outcome-oriented solutions that offer virtual health resources for their patients, while patients are looking for a vision care experience comparable to in-person visits. Binovi Connect will allow us to scale our reach and service offering globally," stated Adam Cegielski, Binovi CEO.

The global telehealth user community has become increasingly dependent on agile solutions that are intuitive and reliable; ease-of-use and performance are critical qualities of video service adoption. Leading contributors to telehealth SaaS include CloudMD (TSXV:DOC), IBM Corporation (NYSE:IBM), Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT). Strategic telehealth industry partnerships and collaborations will enable providers to gain a significant edge with service offerings. The Binovi Platform resources are compatible with a variety of software and hardware support solutions. The company is expecting to launch a Beta version of the app by fiscal Q1 2021.

The company is currently targeting the 50m+ students currently enrolled in K-12 Education in North America, of which approximately 20% have undetected binocular vision problems. Binovi Connect will allow users to get the benefit of quick screening, immediate optometric evaluation, and training and therapy. Recent global events relating to COVID-19 have forced healthcare providers to re-imagine the care model with remote care as a viable solution.

"We are very excited to offer this leading solution as a standard feature to all of our relationships," said Terry Booth, Binovi Executive Chairman. "We strive to connect users with our vast global provider network through this pandemic and beyond."

Providing the ultimate in flexibility for both providers and users, Binovi Connect allows users to browse through the entire Binovi provider network, selecting providers that meet their medical needs, performance goals, personal preferences, budget and scheduling sessions that work with their schedule.

Binovi Connect will enable school boards -in collaboration with vision specialists- to conduct screening as part of the curriculum, identifying and addressing potential issues before they can manifest as difficulties or impairments. Binovi Connect's goal is to link knowledgeable vision care providers with patients, broadening the reach for practitioners and improving accessibility for patients. This solution will ultimately expand upon the company's existing SaaS offering, providing greater flexibility between in-clinic and remote care appointments.

"Binovi uses cutting-edge technology and an innovative approach to bring a telehealth solution to market, comprised of a suite of tools, including testing, training, and education for vision care providers around the world. With Binovi Connect, we are bringing all this functionality to our end users -students, athletes, vision therapy and concussion patients- mediated by our network of specialists - all remotely," commented Sam Mithani PhD, Binovi CTO.

Binovi Connect Providers will be able to:

Set own schedule and manage practice in one place

Expand client base by reaching out to new clients

Binovi Pro and Binovi Coach integration and compatibility

Access Binovi Academy eLearning content

Conduct assessments, capture activity data, and therapy / training exercises remotely

Offer one-on-one or group sessions to reach even more people!

Collaborate with other specialists to provide the best testing, training, and treatment possible

Capture and review diagnostic, training, and milestone data on each user

Binovi Connect users will be able to:

Easily schedule vision training and vision therapy to fit their schedule

Get vision care and training from the comfort of home

Save time -and money- with an array of options from different providers

Get the best possible care from collaborating specialists all in one place

Work with world-renowned experts in their field, regardless of location or time-zone

Learn about the various aspects of your visual system with eLearning options

Meet face-to-face without the need for travel

Own their data

Be in control of vision performance, from start to finish

For additional information on the Binovi Connect App, please visit https://binovi.com/binovi-connect/

@BinoviVISN - Twitter & Instagram

Disclaimer:

This report is strictly for information purposes only and is neither soliciting you to buy nor sell securities. BeforeTheBulls.com (TruTap LLC) is not a registered investment advisor nor a broker-dealer. Any information, opinions, or analysis contained herein are based on sources seen as trustworthy. There is no explicit or implicit representation as to the accuracy or complete nature of its contents. The present opinions herein reflect our current estimation and are subject to change. BeforeTheBulls.com (TruTap LLC) accepts zero liability for losses arising from the investor's use of this material. BeforeTheBulls.com (TruTap LLC) has been compensated 60k for coverage of BNVIF by Binovi Technologies Corp. this year. BeforeTheBulls.com (TruTap LLC) currently holds zero shares of this stock. BeforeTheBulls.com (TruTap LLC) or its affiliates may buy shares in the open market at any time without notice. The article contains forward-looking statements, as per the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act (PSLRA), including, but not limited to statements about manufacturing, marketing, growth, and expansion. The words "may", "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "project," along with similar wording are to communicate forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking data involves important risks and uncertainties that may influence results. Readers are advised to read and carefully consider any risk indicated and explained in the profiled company's SEC and/or other government filings. Investing in microcap securities is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Never invest in stocks discussed on this site unless you can afford to lose your entire investment.

About Binovi Connect App

Binovi is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing users access to all points of their individual performance from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. Designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to cognitive performance, Binovi provides measurable results in less time, and with less effort. As a SAAS based solution, the Binovi Connect App is supported by specialized expert knowledge, unique data insights and supporting hardware to deliver customized, one-on-one cognitive training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 Students, Vision Care Specialists, and Sports Performance testing and training. Binovi is currently used in over 20 countries.

Terry Booth

Executive Chairman

Adam Cegielski

Founder | CEO

Sam Mithani PhD

Chief Technology Officer

Investor Relations

Email: invest@binovi.com

Toll-free: 1 (844) 866-6162

https://www.binovi.com/investor-reports/

Forward looking information:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Binovi Technologies Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619625/Industry-Leader-Binovi-Technologies-Announces-Upcoming-Release-of-Binovi-Connect-App