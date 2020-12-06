Vienna Insurance Group: Vienne Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (VIG) agreed with Aegon N.V. to acquire Aegon's insurance business in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Turkey. VIG will take over Aegon's non-life and life insurance companies as well as pension funds, asset management and service companies in these countries, which ideally complement VIG's existing portfolio. The purchase price amounts to Euro 830 mn. The transaction is subject to the necessary regulatory and competition approvals. Closing of the transaction is expected to take place in the second half of 2021.VIG: weekly performance: 1.83% Lenzing: Fibers producer Lenzing AG has successfully issued a hybrid bond - a subordinated, unsecured bond - with a total volume of Euro 500 mn and a coupon of ...

