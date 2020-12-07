Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2020) - Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX: TMR) (TSXV: TMRR) ("Tempus" or "the Company"), an exploration company currently exploring and developing the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project in British Columbia, announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSX-V and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$5,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of three months and will renew for additional one month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

ITG is Canada's only brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading. As Canada's foremost Market Making Firm, ITG provides Market Making and Liquidity Provider services that are objective and focused. With its head office in Toronto, ITG employs real traders and provides real liquidity, with an underlying emphasis on integrity and success.

About the Blackdome-Elizabeth Gold Project

Tempus is focussed on rapidly verifying and expanding the historical high grade Mineral Resource at the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project in British Columbia by drilling extensions to existing mineralisation and other high priority targets within the 350 km2 licence area, which remains relatively unexplored. Tempus also intends to leverage the existing permitted mill, tailings dam and other infrastructure at Blackdome with the aim of re-commencing production as the Project proceeds.

