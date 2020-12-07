Anzeige
Montag, 07.12.2020
ACCESSWIRE
07.12.2020 | 06:20
Rovshan Tamrazov, Owner of Maddox Group, Officially Responds to Tribune de Geneve

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Rovshan Tamrazov, the businessman who owns Maddox Group, has officially responded to the October 16 article by Oliver Zihlmann and Sylvain Besson published in the Tribune de Geneve ( www.tdg.ch/meurtre-a-malte-lenquete-remonte-la-piste-565477280777 ).

Mr. Tamrazov strongly denies "the allegations of involvement in the terrible events described by the reporters." As he pointed out, "There has never been any collaboration with those organizations and individuals. Moreover, I have never made any payment relating to Malta."

Paying respects to the journalists and their work, Mr. Tamrazov asked not to jump to conclusions. "Our relationship with the UAE-based company covered by the article was straightforward and honest," he concluded.

Maddox is a privately-owned company trading physical oil and oil-related financial derivatives. Since its inception, it has been our mission to establish an international oil trading firm, offering the best service and attracting the best talent to the industry while maintaining exemplary corporate governance.

Media contact

Company:
Maddox Group
Contact: Olivia Sloane
Tel: +41227615200; +97144415352
E-Mail: info@maddoxsa.com
Address: Rue de la Confederation 7, 1204 Geneva

SOURCE: Maddox Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/619720/Rovshan-Tamrazov-Owner-of-Maddox-Group-Officially-Responds-to-Tribune-de-Geneve

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
