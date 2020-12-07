The following bond loan issued by Prime Living AB (publ) has changed trading lot and total outstanding amount. The change is valid as of today, December 7, 2020. ISIN Name Short New trading New total outstanding Name lot amount -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE000915528 Prime Living PRIME_102 SEK 500,000 SEK 200,000,000 6 AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that the terms and conditions of the bond loan have been changed due to a written procedure, as communicated by Prime Living AB on December 6, 2020. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Nasdaq Stockholm AB